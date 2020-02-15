ValuEngine Downgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Hold

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QNST. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.93 million, a PE ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 162,065 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after buying an additional 148,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 524,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 3,374.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 1,229,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

