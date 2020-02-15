Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.31.

RGLS opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

