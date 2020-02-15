Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
Shares of Spartan Motors stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $701.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 583,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 153,829 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $4,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Spartan Motors by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spartan Motors Company Profile
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
