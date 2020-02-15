Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RNDB opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Randolph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

