Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IVC. ValuEngine upgraded Invacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of IVC opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Invacare has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4,759.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,536,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,723 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,062,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,025,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 475,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invacare by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Invacare by 948.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 466,448 shares during the last quarter.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

