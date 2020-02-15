WEX (NYSE:WEX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.
WEX stock opened at $231.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. WEX has a 1-year low of $169.48 and a 1-year high of $234.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
Read More: What is a capital gain?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.