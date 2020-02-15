WEX (NYSE:WEX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

WEX stock opened at $231.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. WEX has a 1-year low of $169.48 and a 1-year high of $234.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

