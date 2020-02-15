Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.54.

Shares of VCRA opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $789.98 million, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,456 shares of company stock worth $376,305. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

