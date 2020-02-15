Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 525.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 73.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $17,078,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

