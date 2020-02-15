ValuEngine Upgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Hold

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

SWI stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 371.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SolarWinds by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

