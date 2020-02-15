Zacks Investment Research Upgrades INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to “Hold”

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.