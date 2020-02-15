Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TUFN. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.
NYSE:TUFN opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 922,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 118,632 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 739,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359,775 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,558,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile
Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.
