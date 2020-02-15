Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TUFN. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 922,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 118,632 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 739,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 359,775 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,558,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,155 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

