Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to “Hold”

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

