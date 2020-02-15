Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 38.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $497,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Omnicom Group Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Omnicom Group Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Pinduoduo Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Pinduoduo Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Powin Energy Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Powin Energy Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades QuinStreet to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades QuinStreet to Hold
Regulus Therapeutics’ Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush
Regulus Therapeutics’ Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ingredion to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ingredion to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report