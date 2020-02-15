Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,622,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 173,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

JNJ opened at $150.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $176,000 in WideOpenWest Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $176,000 in WideOpenWest Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group Co
Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group Co
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,418 Neenah Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,418 Neenah Inc
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report