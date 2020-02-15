Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $176,000 in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 12,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.63.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

