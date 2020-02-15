Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,128 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.