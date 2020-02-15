Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,044,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 26.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 449,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.13. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.31 million. Analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.