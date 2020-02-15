Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,044,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 26.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 449,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.13. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.
