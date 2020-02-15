Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $104.19 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01, a P/E/G ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

