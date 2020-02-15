Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,094 Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

FBM stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $796.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Foundation Building Materials Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.