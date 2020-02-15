Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $156,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Capri by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capri by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 569,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 489,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

