Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 1,724 National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 645.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 322.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NPK opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 7.23. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $133.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

