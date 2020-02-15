Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $150,000 in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 76,083 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

