Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $147,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,016 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,237. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

