American International Group Inc. Buys 374 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of ALLETE worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ALLETE news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.14.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

