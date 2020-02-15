Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 78.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,617 shares of company stock worth $39,627,013. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

