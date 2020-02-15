American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of New Jersey Resources worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NJR stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

