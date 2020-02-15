American International Group Inc. Purchases 67,710 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 244.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 72,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,917 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of FCN opened at $126.41 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.