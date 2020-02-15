American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

