American International Group Inc. Sells 3,116 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,701 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 191,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

