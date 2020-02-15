Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Primerica worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,554 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $9,915,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 138.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 292.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Primerica by 41.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

