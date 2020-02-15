American International Group Inc. Buys 585 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,261 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,565 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,275 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 40,091 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,194 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

IDA opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.67. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

