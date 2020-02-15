American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Kirby worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Kirby by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kirby by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $284,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE:KEX opened at $74.22 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.