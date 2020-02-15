American International Group Inc. Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $168.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

