American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after acquiring an additional 430,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 351,963 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in First Horizon National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 46,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 6,980.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHN. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

