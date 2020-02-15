Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Eaton Vance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

