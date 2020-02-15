American International Group Inc. Buys 546 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.08, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.