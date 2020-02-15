American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,705,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,053.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $886.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

