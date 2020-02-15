American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Penumbra worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Penumbra by 22.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock worth $7,832,893 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

