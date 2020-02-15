Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 69.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.