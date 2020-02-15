6,229 Shares in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 13.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Veracyte news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $442,439.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $492,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,886.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,066. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

