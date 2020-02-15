Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $178,000 in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Xerox by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Xerox by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Xerox by 87.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 654,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 304,505 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of XRX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

