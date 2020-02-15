9,403 Shares in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 73,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of JCAP stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $474.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

In related news, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jernigan Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.