Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.08.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

