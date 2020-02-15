Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FGL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FGL by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FG opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.13. FGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FG. UBS Group lowered shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FGL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

