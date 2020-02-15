Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 727 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,563,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,249,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $294.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

