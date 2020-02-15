Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $185,000 in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $57.52 on Friday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $74.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

InterDigital Wireless Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.