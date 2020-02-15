Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $186,000 in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 395.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.57 million, a P/E ratio of -140.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.58.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Gabelli downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

