Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $189,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CWM LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

