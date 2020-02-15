5,482 Shares in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 21.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in National Bank by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Bank by 868.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in National Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in National Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank Holdings Corp has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

