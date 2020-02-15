7,754 Shares in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Unifi by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 764.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UFI shares. CJS Securities downgraded Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:UFI opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $448.56 million, a PE ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $548,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,315,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,050,199.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,022,298.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 141,217 shares of company stock worth $3,231,507. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

