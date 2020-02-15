4,539 Shares in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Seacor by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,356,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seacor by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Seacor by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CKH opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.83. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

